Iran goes offline, cuts global internet access to prevent cyberattacks
What's the story
Iran has reportedly started restricting internet access for its citizens and plans to completely disconnect from the global internet.
The move is seen as a bid to curb Israel's alleged cyberwarfare capabilities.
Fateme Mohajerani, a government spokesperson, said the speed reduction was "temporary, targeted, and controlled," aimed at countering cyberattacks.
Connectivity concerns
Iran blocks Telegram; advises citizens to delete WhatsApp
The announcement comes amid an intensifying conflict between Iran and Israel that started after Israel's attack on June 12.
Cloudflare observed two major Iranian cellular carriers going offline on Tuesday. Civilians have complained about losing access to essential telecommunications services.
The Iranian government is also advising citizens to delete WhatsApp, alleging without evidence that it has been weaponized by Israel for spying.
Reports also suggest that Telegram, another popular messaging app in Iran, has been blocked.
Security measures
Revolutionary Guards's cyber command prohibits officials from using public internet
Separately, Iranian media reported that the Revolutionary Guards's cyber command has prohibited officials from using public internet networks.
This comes amid fears of a potential cyber campaign by Israel.
A cyberattack on Iran's Sepah bank earlier disrupted its online services, further fueling concerns over cybersecurity amid the ongoing conflict.