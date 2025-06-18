Modi-Carney meet at G7: Leaders agree to restore high commissioners
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday (local time) at the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada.
The meeting was a major step toward mending the strained ties between India and Canada, which have been tense for over 20 months.
Both leaders agreed to restore high-level diplomatic engagements by appointing new high commissioners to each other's capitals after they held a "positive and constructive meeting."
Meeting
Decision made to return to regular services
The two leaders made the decision to name new high commissioners "with a view to returning to regular services to citizens and businesses in both countries," Carney's office said in a statement.
Indian PM Modi also took a conciliatory tone when he met Carney, saying that both Canada and India were "dedicated to democratic values."
"The relationship between India and Canada is very important in many ways," Modi said.
Bilateral discussions
Areas of cooperation
During the meeting, PM Modi emphasized the importance of India-Canada relations and said both countries could achieve "win-win cooperation" in several areas.
He highlighted trade, energy, space, clean technology, critical minerals, and fertilizers as potential areas of cooperation.
Carney also stressed on working together on global issues such as energy security and artificial intelligence during their talks at the G7 Summit.
Diplomatic thaw
Diplomatic row
PM Modi's visit to Canada comes after a period of diplomatic tension over allegations of Indian involvement in the assassination of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar by former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau.
The row over the allegations led to the expulsion of diplomats from both sides.
The dispute significantly impeded diplomatic services between the two nations, which have close cultural ties due to the vast Indian diaspora in Canada and traded $9 billion worth of goods in 2023.
Leadership compliment
Modi congratulates Carney
At the summit, PM Modi also congratulated PM Carney on his election victory and praised him for successfully hosting the event.
He said India and Canada are "bound by democratic values" and deep people-to-people ties.
The meeting ended with both leaders agreeing to meet again soon to continue discussions on strengthening bilateral cooperation across various sectors.
Modi also said he looked forward to a renewed chapter in bilateral cooperation.
Other events
Trump leaves early; trade primary focus
In other developments, United States President Donald Trump left the summit a day early due to rising tensions between Iran and Israel.
Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer also signed a trade deal at the G7 Summit, which would give London immunity from any future tariffs.
"I just signed it, and it's done," Trump told reporters.