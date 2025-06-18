What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday (local time) at the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada.

The meeting was a major step toward mending the strained ties between India and Canada, which have been tense for over 20 months.

Both leaders agreed to restore high-level diplomatic engagements by appointing new high commissioners to each other's capitals after they held a "positive and constructive meeting."