PM Modi to inaugurate historic Katra-Srinagar rail link on Saturday
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the first-ever rail link between the Kashmir Valley and the rest of India.
The event will take place on Saturday, June 6, when he will flag off two specially designed Vande Bharat trains, TOI reported.
The trains will run between Katra in the Jammu division and Srinagar in the Kashmir Valley.
Inauguration delay
Inauguration date change
The inauguration was initially scheduled for April 19 but was postponed first due to bad weather and then after a terror attack in Pahalgam.
The attack on April 22 killed 26 people, prompting Indian forces to launch 'Operation Sindoor' against terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.
Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated, with both sides taking military actions before a ceasefire agreement was reached.
Train modifications
Two Vande Bharat trains will run between Katra and Srinagar
Officials told News18 that the Vande Bharat Express trains have been specially modified to include heating systems for winter, silicon heating pads in water, bio-toilet tanks, heated plumbing pipelines, heaters in Indian toilets, anti-spall layers for protection during attacks, and automatic doors.
The eight-coach train also has one executive class coach and seven AC chair car coaches.
Project details
Chenab Bridge, Anji Khad Bridge part of this project
The new rail link is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Project, which spans 272km and includes 119km of tunnels.
The rail project features two iconic engineering structures: the Chenab Bridge, the world's highest railway bridge, and the Anji Khad Bridge. The total cost of the project is approximately ₹42,930 crore.
A railway ministry official had earlier told News18 that a road journey between Katra and Srinagar takes six to seven hours, while a flight is under an hour.
Security preparations
Additional security measures being planned at Katra station
Additional security measures are being planned at the Katra station, given its sensitivity.
Talks are underway for proper security checks and thorough frisking of passengers on trains going to Kashmir.
This inauguration of the project is a significant milestone in providing vital rail connectivity to the region, which was planned back in 1994-95 but remained unfulfilled until now.