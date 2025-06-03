Video: Angry over Instagram comment, Thar driver mows down man
What's the story
A horrifying video from Sector 53 Noida, Uttar Pradesh, is making rounds on social media, showing a Thar driver mowing down another man.
The video shows the Mahindra Thar SUV driver deliberately ramming the vehicle into the young man, throwing him into a roadside drain.
According to reports, the altercation between the two men began over comments exchanged on Instagram.
Public reaction
Incident has sparked outrage on social media
"There was a dispute between the two parties under the police station Sector-24 area to comment on the social media platform. Both sides are familiar with each other," NDTV quoted Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Noida, Sumit Kumar Shukla as saying.
In one of the videos, the SUV owner can be seen slamming a brick multiple times on the man in a black shirt, who is bleeding from his head.
Twitter Post
Horrifying attack caught on camera
NOIDA
थार... थार...एक बार फिर थार चालक की रंगबाजी!
लहूलुहान युवक को पीटा फिर थार से मारी टक्कर!
सेक्टर 53 का मामला!
PS 24 pic.twitter.com/XRU5w5G87n
Eyewitness account
Victim was bleeding and unconscious
Another video shows the man in the black shirt escaping as the Thar hits him from behind, hurling him into a roadside drain.
The Sector 24 Police have registered a case under relevant sections for rash driving, causing hurt, and criminal intimidation.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Shukla confirmed that "a police team has been formed for the arrest of the accused."
Authorities are now analyzing CCTV footage and social media activity to identify those involved in this incident.