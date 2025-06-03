What's the story

Wajahat Khan, the man who filed a complaint against Instagram influencer Sharmistha Panoli, has now become the center of attention himself.

The Kolkata Police have booked him after complaints were filed against him for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Hindu deities and customs on social media.

The Rashidi Foundation in Kolkata, co-founded by Khan, had initially complained against Panoli for her controversial video linked to 'Operation Sindoor.'

She was arrested on Friday and sent to 14 days of judicial custody.