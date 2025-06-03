Who is Wajahat Khan, man behind influencer Sharmistha Panoli's arrest?
What's the story
Wajahat Khan, the man who filed a complaint against Instagram influencer Sharmistha Panoli, has now become the center of attention himself.
The Kolkata Police have booked him after complaints were filed against him for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Hindu deities and customs on social media.
The Rashidi Foundation in Kolkata, co-founded by Khan, had initially complained against Panoli for her controversial video linked to 'Operation Sindoor.'
She was arrested on Friday and sent to 14 days of judicial custody.
Social media scrutiny
What did Khan say?
After Panoli's arrest, social media users dug into Khan's past posts and found what they deemed hate speech against Hindus.
Screenshots of his posts show derogatory remarks about Hindu festivals and deities.
Khan also demanded Panoli's arrest in some posts and celebrated it in others.
Complaints against him have been filed in Guwahati and Delhi, demanding action under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.
Family concerns
Wajahat's father says son is innocent
Khan's father, Saadat Khan, has said his son has been missing since Sunday, and their family has been receiving threatening calls.
Saadat claimed Wajahat is innocent and suggested his social media accounts may have been hacked.
The Shree Ram Swabhiman Parishad, one of the complainants, claims Khan's posts fueled animosity between religious groups and could spark public unrest.
Political fallout
Bengal BJP leaders demand Panoli's release
According to Aaj Tak, the complaint alleges Khan used phrases such as "rapist cultures" and "urine drinkers" to disparage Hindus. It further alleges that he used obscene and sexually explicit language to ridicule Hindu gods, temples, festivals, and other religious rituals.
Khan also faces a separate case in Assam.
State Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that a state police team would fly to West Bengal to seek help in pursuing legal action against him.
Panoli
Panoli was accused of inciting communal hate
Panoli, 22, was arrested by Kolkata Police on May 30 in Gurugram following a complaint by Khan.
She was accused of inciting communal hate in a now-deleted video in which she used foul language and chastised Bollywood celebs for remaining silent about Operation Sindoor.
The arrest of Panoli invited political reactions from BJP leaders in West Bengal, who demanded her release.
They alleged selective action by police against those criticizing Hinduism while ignoring similar comments by TMC leaders.