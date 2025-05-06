What's the story

Amid rising tensions with Pakistan, India will hold a countrywide civil defense drill on Wednesday.

The announcement comes after a recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 people on April 22.

The government has identified a total of 244 locations for the drills across 21 states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

The drill has been divided into three categories based on threat perception.