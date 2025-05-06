Defense drills at 244 districts tomorrow; check list of states
What's the story
Amid rising tensions with Pakistan, India will hold a countrywide civil defense drill on Wednesday.
The announcement comes after a recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 people on April 22.
The government has identified a total of 244 locations for the drills across 21 states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.
The drill has been divided into three categories based on threat perception.
Twitter Post
Full list of states
These are the sites where civil defence drills will happen. Divided in three categories based on threat perception. pic.twitter.com/EEvFv8KQul— Kaal Chiron काल्किरण (@Kal_Chiron) May 5, 2025
Historical significance
First nationwide drill since 1971
The upcoming civil defense drills are particularly significant. They will be the first such nationwide exercise since 1971.
Air raid sirens will be sounded in different parts of India during the mock drills.
The main objective is to prepare civilians to protect themselves in case of war, thus improving national preparedness amid increasing geopolitical tensions.
Strategic planning
Coordination meeting for civil defense preparedness
Home Secretary Govind Mohan is chairing an important meeting to review and synchronize civil defense preparedness across the country before the mock drill.
Chief Secretaries and Civil Defense Chiefs of several states will be attending the meeting, especially focusing on 244 identified Civil Defense Districts notified in 2010.
These districts are mainly in border states, including Rajasthan, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, West Bengal and the Northeast.
Preparation efforts
Drill to simulate multi-hazard scenarios
The identified Civil Defense Districts have been asked to carry out drills in multi-hazard situations.
These districts are critical for training volunteers, managing local responses, and providing smooth cooperation between civilian and security personnel during crises.
Officials, however, say the exercise is not a hint of impending conflict but rather part of a long-standing structure under the Civil Defence Rules of 1968, which date back to the Cold War era but are being updated to address modern threats.
Twitter Post
Preparation underway in Srinagar
#WATCH | Srinagar, J&K | SDRF personnel hold exercise to prepare for tomorrow's mock drill at Dal lake— ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2025
MHA has asked several states and UTs to conduct mock drills for effective civil defence, tomorrow, May 7. pic.twitter.com/FEUQYw8huG