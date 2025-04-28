In another interview for SamaaTV, Afridi slammed India for blaming Pakistan for everything. He asked for proof of Pakistan's involvement in the Pahalgam attack and slammed Indian media for sensationalizing the incident.

"You have an eight lakh-strong army in Kashmir, yet this happened. This means you are useless, not being able to provide security to people."

He was surprised by how quickly Indian media allegedly turned the incident into a Bollywood-like spectacle.