What's the story

In a recent development, acclaimed actors Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Triptii Dimri are reportedly set to share screen space in an upcoming comedy-drama with the working title Ma Behan.

The film, directed by Suresh Triveni, is slated to begin production next month in Mumbai and is likely to release on an OTT platform.

According to Mid-Day, the narrative will focus on the relationship between a mother and daughter, with Dixit-Nene and Dimri portraying these roles.