Madhuri, Triptii to play mom-daughter in 'Ma Behan'
What's the story
In a recent development, acclaimed actors Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Triptii Dimri are reportedly set to share screen space in an upcoming comedy-drama with the working title Ma Behan.
The film, directed by Suresh Triveni, is slated to begin production next month in Mumbai and is likely to release on an OTT platform.
According to Mid-Day, the narrative will focus on the relationship between a mother and daughter, with Dixit-Nene and Dimri portraying these roles.
Character-driven narrative
'Ma Behan' to showcase unique styles of lead actors
Makers describe the film Ma Behan as a "character-driven comedy-drama."
The cast will also have Ravi Kishan and influencer Dharna Durga, in addition to the two leading ladies.
Earlier, the two actors were seen visiting the film's production house, raising speculation about their collaboration.
This won't be the first time the duo shares screen space; they were earlier seen together in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.
Career updates
Dimri and Dixit-Nene's upcoming projects
Meanwhile, Dimri is busy with her upcoming romantic drama Dhadak 2 opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi.
The Dharma Productions film is a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster Dhadak.
Dimri has also signed Vishal Bhardwaj's Arjun Ustara, where she will be sharing the screen with Shahid Kapoor for the first time.
On the other hand, Dixit-Nene will star in Mrs Deshpande, in which she will be seen as a serial killer.