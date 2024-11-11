Summarize Simplifying... In short Soni took to Instagram to express her joy at playing the character Manjulika in the hit movie 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,' thanking director Anees Bazmee for the opportunity.

Pia Soni was the masked Manjulika in 'BB3'

Kartik didn't play masked Manjulika in 'BB3,' this actor did!

What's the story In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik Aaryan's Ruhaan was tasked with finding the real Manjulika, while a masked version of the ghost frightened the cast and audiences alike. But you'd be surprised to know that Aaryan wasn't behind the mask, but actor Pia Soni was. The news surfaced when Soni posted BTS images and videos on her Instagram account. The film, which is currently doing well at the box office, stars Aaryan with Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles.

Taking to Instagram, Soni expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to play Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. She wrote, "I'm so happy to be a part of the movie Bhool Bhulaiya 3 as the character Maunjulika, I'm so thankful to the director of the movie @aneesbazmee who trusted me and gave me this big opportunity." The actor also thanked her co-stars and crew members for their support during filming.

Despite the competition posed by Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has reportedly entered the ₹200 crore club at the box office. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film also features Triptii Dimri, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, and Ashwini Kalsekar in pivotal roles. It follows Rooh Baba's (Aaryan) new adventure as he faces not one but two Manjulikas.