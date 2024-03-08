Next Article

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3': Kartik Aaryan to start filming in Mumbai

By Aikantik Bag 02:57 pm Mar 08, 202402:57 pm

What's the story Bhool Bhulaiyaa stans, are you ready for Rooh Baba's return? Yes, as per a Pinkvilla report, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 headlined by Kartik Aaryan is set to go on floors on Saturday in Mumbai. Aaryan is confirmed to collaborate once again with director Anees Bazmee for this project. Joining them on set will be celebrated actors, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit, marking the start of an eight-day shooting schedule.

Star-studded cast of the horror-comedy sequel

Balan returns to the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, rekindling her role that has been etched in the audience's memory. Earlier, Aaryan welcomed Balan with a social media post celebrating her comeback. The ensemble is further strengthened by Madhuri Dixit, adding to the star power of the film. Triptii Dimri is also set to join the cast.

Anticipation builds for Diwali release

The third installment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa is slated for a Diwali 2024 release, aiming to capture the festive audience. The cast includes Sheeba Sabir and Akashdeep Sabir. Fans are expecting a massive cinematic treat, especially after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The project is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.