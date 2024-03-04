Next Article

'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' box office collection

Box office collection: 'Teri Baaton Mein…' stands tall over weekend

By Aikantik Bag 11:26 am Mar 04, 202411:26 am

What's the story Shahid Kapoor is a household name among Bollywood viewers and the adept actor's comeback film on celluloid has emerged to be a big money spinner. The quirky romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has surpassed the Rs. 100 crore mark globally. The film shifted gears over the fourth weekend and is quite stable at the domestic box office.

Box office

Inching closer to the Rs. 80 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah directorial earned Rs. 1.45 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 79.8 crore in India. The movie received negative reviews from critics but Kapoor's chemistry with Kriti Sanon was lauded by viewers. The cast includes Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi, Rajesh Kumar, and Dharmendra, among others.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post