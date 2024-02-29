Next Article

Women's Premier League 2024 is currently streaming on JioCinema

Kareena Kapoor-Mary Kom launch campaign on women's cricket viewership disparity

By Aikantik Bag 05:36 pm Feb 29, 202405:36 pm

What's the story Cricket and cinema are the two most followed entities in India. Now, celebrities across sports and Bollywood have come together with a social campaign titled #CricketIsEveryonesGame. The campaign is to promote the ongoing Women's Premier League 2024. The compelling campaign is headlined by actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Masaba Gupta, Olympian Mary Kom, journalist Faye D'Souza, and entrepreneur Vineeta Singh.

Campaign

More about the campaign

The campaign throws light on the disparity between the viewership of men's and women's cricket. Kapoor Khan penned, "Only 18% of the women who watch men's cricket, watch our women play. Ladies, we need you to come together and change these numbers. It's time to celebrate our girls like never before." They urged viewers to attend the Delhi Capitals Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore game.

Reaction

Kapoor Khan and Puma's take on the campaign

Kapoor said, "While cricket is a religion in our country - the spotlight, the viewership, the fanfare- is markedly lesser in women's cricket when compared to men's cricket." Puma India's Managing Director Karthik Balagopalan stated, "Traditionally, women in the country have not been encouraged to watch and embrace sports as men have. We are at the turning point to create an equitable sporting landscape."