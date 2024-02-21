'Shaitaan' releases on March 8

Feb 21, 2024

What's the story Ajay Devgn has unveiled a fresh poster for his forthcoming supernatural thriller, Shaitaan, co-starring R Madhavan, and also disclosed the trailer's release date. Directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by a team including Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak, the film is set to hit theaters on March 8. Its highly anticipated trailer will be released on Thursday.

'Shaitaan' to explore battle between good and evil

Shaitaan will delve into the timeless battle between good and evil, offering a suspenseful and enthralling experience for viewers. The film, presented by Jio Studios, Ajay Devgn FFilms, and Panorama Studios International, has created a good buzz with its teaser released a few weeks ago. The teaser showcases Devgn alongside co-stars Jyotika and Madhavan, with the latter's foreboding voice setting the stage for the film. It hints at a gripping exploration of Indian black magic's sinister side.

