What's the story Renowned actor-politician Mithun Chakraborty was rushed to Apollo Hospital, Kolkata, on Saturday after experiencing intense chest pain and weakness in his right upper and lower limbs. The 73-year-old National Film Award winner underwent an MRI scan, which revealed he suffered an ischemic cerebrovascular accident (stroke) in the brain. The hospital's official statement confirmed that Chakraborty was "fully conscious and well-oriented." However, it didn't provide further details about the severity of the stroke. Let's understand the seriousness of the condition.

First, know what exactly happened

On Saturday, Chakraborty's eldest son, Mahaakshay Chakraborty, initially told The Indian Express that his father was "100% fine," adding it was a "routine check-up." However, hospital authorities later issued an official statement, saying, "Chakraborty...was brought to the Emergency Department...around 9:40am with complaints of weakness in the right upper and lower limbs." "Necessary laboratory and radiology investigations were carried out, including an MRI of the brain. He has been diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain," it added.

Jargon: What is ischemic cerebrovascular accident (stroke)?

According to MedlinePlus, ischemic stroke is the most prevalent type of stroke, accounting for about 87% of all stroke cases. Per Mayo Clinic, it occurs when "a blood clot, known as a thrombus, blocks or plugs an artery leading to the brain." This prevents blood from reaching the brain, causing brain cells to die within minutes. Another cause is stenosis, or narrowing of the artery, which can happen due to atherosclerosis—a disease where plaque builds up inside the arteries.

What are the symptoms of ischemic stroke?

Symptoms of an ischemic stroke include sudden numbness or weakness in the face, arm, or leg, particularly on one side of the body. Other symptoms involve sudden confusion, difficulty speaking or understanding speech, or trouble seeing in one or both eyes. Additional signs of a stroke may include difficulty walking, dizziness, loss of balance or coordination, and sudden severe headaches with no known cause.

What are the risk factors associated with this stroke?

The risk factors for ischemic stroke are numerous and often linked to lifestyle and genetic factors. High blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, smoking, heavy alcohol use, high cholesterol, obesity, and a family history of stroke or transient ischemic attacks (TIAs) contribute to the heightened risk. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), addressing and managing these risk factors is crucial in preventing the serious consequences of ischemic strokes.

Glance: Quick look at Chakraborty's illustrious career

Chakraborty has appeared in approximately 350 films across Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Bhojpuri, and Tamil languages. His acting career began with the Mrinal Sen-directed 1976 film Mrigayaa, which earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor. Some of his other popular films include Disco Dancer, Ghar Ek Mandir, and Jallad. Chakraborty joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2021 and was announced as a recipient of the Padma Bhushan in January 2024. He was filming Shastri just last week.