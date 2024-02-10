Mithun Chakraborty was rushed to a private hospital in Kolkata

Kolkata: Mithun Chakraborty hospitalized after complaining of chest pain

What's the story Renowned actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mithun Chakraborty has been admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata. According to multiple reports, the veteran actor was rushed to Apollo Hospital's emergency unit in Kolkata on Saturday morning after he complained of chest pain. Chakraborty's son Mimoh Chakraborty gave an update on his father's health to Indian Express, saying: "He is 100% fine and it's a routine check-up."

Charaborty's past health troubles

Chakraborty was previously hospitalized in 2022

On Saturday, the actor's elder son, Mahaakshay Chakraborty, told The Indian Express that his father was fine and was undergoing a routine checkup. Chakraborty was earlier hospitalized in 2022 for a kidney stone. Speaking about his father's health at the time, his younger son, Namashi Chakraborty, said, "He's got a kidney stone issue which needs to be operated on. He was feeling discomfort because of that and hence he was admitted to the hospital."

On Padma Bhushan

Chakraborty recently named among Padma Bhushan Awardees

Recently, on the eve of India's 75th Republic Day, the Centre announced the recipients of the Padma Awards. Notably, Chakraborty was among the esteemed Padma Bhushan Awardees. Expressing gratitude, he stated in Bengali, "I am proud, I am happy to have received this award. I would like to thank everyone." "I have never asked anyone for anything. I am experiencing the feeling of receiving something without asking today. It's a different feeling altogether. It's a great feeling," he added.

Popular works

Look at Chakraborty's illustrious film career

With an illustrious career that began in 1976, Chakraborty has earned numerous prestigious accolades, including the National Film Awards. During his acting career, which spans over 350 films and nearly five decades, Chakraborty acted primarily in Hindi and Bengali cinema but also worked in some Tamil, Telugu, Odia, and Bhojpuri films. He is celebrated for his roles in films like Disco Dancer, Prem Pratigyaa, Jung, Pyar Jhukta Nahin, and Mard.

Recent work, personal losses

About his personal and professional life

Chakraborty most recently appeared in the Bengali film Kabuliwala, directed by Suman Ghosh and released in December 2023. Regarding the movie, he earlier shared, "Kabuliwala is not just any film that I thought of doing casually... It's about an Afghan-speaking Bengali, not a Bengali-speaking Afghan." To recall, in July 2023, the actor's mother, Santirani Chakraborty, passed away due to age-related issues. His father, Basantokumar Chakraborty, died in April 2020, aged 95 years, due to kidney failure.