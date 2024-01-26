Context

Why does this story matter?

Right-wing Hindu outfits assert that several mosques, including the Gyanvapi mosque, were built by Muslim invaders by demolishing Hindu temples. After its formation, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fomented the matter during the 1980s and 1990s, highlighting it as a reclamation project for Hindus. However, some Hindu priests allegedly rejected those claims by right-wing organizations—especially over the Gyanvapi dispute—blaming them for inciting communal tensions.

ASI survey

Western wall and inscriptions found on pillars

The ASI report indicates that the mosque's western wall is actually part of the Hindu temple, reports said. The survey, conducted in response to a district court order issued in July 2023, also revealed 32 Hindu temple inscriptions on pillars, written in Devanagari, Kannada, and Telugu scripts. Advocate Jain also claimed that the ASI report noted attempts to erase symbols on the temple pillars.

ASI report

Key findings in eastern section

In the eastern section, a set of cellars was constructed to extend the available space, accompanied by creating a sizable platform in front of the mosque to accommodate a bigger prayer gathering, the ASI report stated. The survey also said that pillars from previous temples were repurposed during the construction of cellars in the eastern part of the platform.

Statement

Gyanvapi will be free of illegal encroachment soon: Lawyer Jain

Speaking to ANI, Jain said on Thursday, "As of now, the 'wazu' area is sealed. The area has been cleaned. Its custody is with the Varanasi District Magistrate right now." "I can say we will be on the verge of victory after the ASI survey report comes in. I am confident that we will be able to see the day when Gyanvapi will be free of this illegal encroachment," he added.

Recent ruling

Allahabad HC rejected pleas challenging temple restoration at Gyanvapi mosque

Last week, the Allahabad High Court rejected petitions challenging a civil suit pursuing the restoration of a temple where Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque exists. The court judged that the 1991 civil suit seeking the right to worship there for Hindus and a 2021 Varanasi court order for the mosque's survey aren't barred by the Places of Worship Act.