R-day parade: Murmu, Macron depart; Modi greets public
The national capital is hosting a grand parade at Kartavya Path, showing off the country's military prowess and cultural diversity, emphasizing on "Nari Shakti" or women empowerment. The theme of this year's Republic Day is 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat: Loktantra ki Matruka', which symbolise the country's aspirations and its role as the nurturer of democracy.
Watch the celebrations live here
26 tableaux on display
From women's roles in socio-economic activities to the contribution of women scientists, 26 tableaux are rolling down the Kartavya Path highlighting "women empowerment" on the 75 Republic Day parade. India's scientific achievements were on display in the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) tableaux.
All-women contingents in focus
An all-women Tri-Service contingent marched down the Kartavya Path for the first time. Women pilots also enthralled the audience during the Indian Air Force's fly-past, representing Nari Shakti. The contigents of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) also consisted of only women personnel.
PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar recipients on Kartavya Path
President Murmu unfurls national flag
President Droupadi Murmu unfurled the national flag on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day at Kartavya Path. The solemn moment was accompanied by the rendition of the national anthem and a 21-gun salute. President Murmu and her French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, the chief guest at this year's Republic Day celebrations, were accompanied by the President's Bodyguard, known as 'Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak.'
Women soldiers march down the Kartavya Path
India's defense prowess on display
'Aavahan' takes center stage at Kartavya Path
Kartavya Path reverberated with the alluring notes of "Aavahan" for the first time, marking a historic musical journey as it assumed the spotlight during Friday's parade. The distinguished choir, comprising 112 women artists, showcased their skillful prowess in playing a diverse range of tribal and folk percussion instruments, becoming a symbol of women's strength and mastery.
100 women artists at parade
Cultural performances consisting 1,500 dancers
Cultural performances form another part of the Republic Day celebrations, with 1,500 dancers giving the message of unity in diversity on Friday. The performance included 30 folk dance styles uniquely prevalent in different states of the nation. Dancers donned masks related to different folk and tribal performing arts and performed dances with traditional artistic objects from Manipur, Kerala, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.
PM Modi greets public
As the Republic Day celebrations came to an end, Prime Minister Modi greeted the public at Kartavya Path. He covered the three-kilometer distance of Kartavya Path while greeting the people who came to watch Friday's parade. President Murmu left for Rashtrapati Bhawan under the protection of the president's special guards.