26 tableaux on display

From women's roles in socio-economic activities to the contribution of women scientists, 26 tableaux are rolling down the Kartavya Path highlighting "women empowerment" on the 75 Republic Day parade. India's scientific achievements were on display in the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) tableaux.

All-women contingents in focus

An all-women Tri-Service contingent marched down the Kartavya Path for the first time. Women pilots also enthralled the audience during the Indian Air Force's fly-past, representing Nari Shakti. The contigents of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) also consisted of only women personnel.

PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar recipients on Kartavya Path

President Murmu unfurls national flag

President Droupadi Murmu unfurled the national flag on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day at Kartavya Path. The solemn moment was accompanied by the rendition of the national anthem and a 21-gun salute. President Murmu and her French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, the chief guest at this year's Republic Day celebrations, were accompanied by the President's Bodyguard, known as 'Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak.'

Aavahan's melody

'Aavahan' takes center stage at Kartavya Path

Kartavya Path reverberated with the alluring notes of "Aavahan" for the first time, marking a historic musical journey as it assumed the spotlight during Friday's parade. The distinguished choir, comprising 112 women artists, showcased their skillful prowess in playing a diverse range of tribal and folk percussion instruments, becoming a symbol of women's strength and mastery.

100 women artists at parade

Cultural dances

Cultural performances consisting 1,500 dancers

Cultural performances form another part of the Republic Day celebrations, with 1,500 dancers giving the message of unity in diversity on Friday. The performance included 30 folk dance styles uniquely prevalent in different states of the nation. Dancers donned masks related to different folk and tribal performing arts and performed dances with traditional artistic objects from Manipur, Kerala, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.

Modi greets

PM Modi greets public

As the Republic Day celebrations came to an end, Prime Minister Modi greeted the public at Kartavya Path. He covered the three-kilometer distance of Kartavya Path while greeting the people who came to watch Friday's parade. President Murmu left for Rashtrapati Bhawan under the protection of the president's special guards.

Modi interacts with audience after the parade