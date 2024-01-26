Context

Why does this story matter?

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Indo-French strategic partnership, which has experienced significant growth lately. Macron's visit may also feature significant bilateral defense-related announcements, reports said. Paris has become one of New Delhi's top defense partners, with the focus being on the "Make in India" initiative.

Benefits

French classes for non-French students

Macron said that international classes would be set up to allow students who do not speak French to study in universities there. "We are developing the network of Alliances francaises, with new centers to learn French. We are creating international classes which will allow students, who do not necessarily speak French, to join our universities," Macron said.

Ease of education

Visa process to be streamlined

"We are launching new pathways in order to learn French in public schools with the initiative 'French for All, French for a Better Future," Macron said. The French President also talked about streamlining of the visa process for former Indian students who studied in France, facilitating their return. This announcement aligns with France's initial target of attracting 20,000 Indian students by 2025, paving the way for the broader objective of reaching 30,000 by 2030.

2018

'Campus France' initiative

The French government has already taken steps to make it easier for Indian students to study in France. In 2018, the French government launched "Campus France," aiding Indian students with information and support for studying in France. Since its inception, the program has boosted Indian student enrollment in France by 20%, India Today reported.

