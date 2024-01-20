Not correct: Ram Mandir priest's reaction to idol photo leak

Not correct: Ram Mandir priest's reaction to idol photo leak

By Chanshimla Varah 05:23 pm Jan 20, 202405:23 pm

The Ram Mandir consecration ceremony will take place on Monday

A purported photo of the Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya's yet-to-be-inaugurated Ram Mandir was made public on Friday, ahead of the Prana Pratishtha (consecration) on Monday. Now, Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, has called for an investigation to find the person responsible for the photo leak. He added the idol's eyes cannot be revealed before the consecration. Per Hindustan Times, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra (SRKBTK) trust is considering taking action against those involved.

Idol's eyes won't be opened before Pran Pratishtha: Das

Speaking about the Ram Mandir ceremony on Saturday, Das said, "Where the new idol is, the rituals of Prana Pratishtha are being performed. "The body of the idol has been covered with clothes for now. The idol that has been revealed with open eyes is not correct." "The eyes will not open before the Pran Pratishtha... If such an image is appearing, an investigation should be conducted to determine who did it," he added.

Who leaked the viral photo

After the alleged photo was leaked from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi sanctum sanctorum, temple officials were left wondering who was to blame. The trust suspects that those involved in the temple construction must have the viral photo of Ram Lalla. The photo that went viral on social media depicted the Ram Lalla statue, carved in black stone and adorned with a garland of roses, with its eyes open.

Details of the Ram Lalla idol

The 51-inch idol, made of black stone from Karnataka, portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child holding a golden bow and arrow. Created by Mysuru-based artist Arun Yogiraj, it was installed in the temple's sanctum sanctorum on Thursday afternoon. On Thursday, too, photos of the idol in the sanctum sanctorum were shared. However, its face at that time was covered with a yellow cloth.

Consecration ceremony and PM Modi's attendance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the Pran Pratishtha puja on Monday, acting as the chief yajmaan of the ceremony. The temple consecration rituals began on January 16 after Makar Sankranti ended the khar maas period. The main ceremonies will be overseen by a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit. The event will likely be attended by notable figures such as Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and several other celebrities.

Public opening and anticipation

Following the consecration ceremony on Monday, the Ram Mandir is expected to be opened to the public on Tuesday. More than 7,000 guests are anticipated to attend the event, with millions more watching live on television. In view of the event, the Centre has declared a half-day closure for all central government offices, central institutions, and central industrial establishments across the country on Monday.