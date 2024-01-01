Only devotees of Ram invited: Ram Mandir priest slams Thackeray

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 01:21 pm Jan 01, 202401:21 pm

Ram Mandir head priest has slammed Uddhav Thackeray over his no invite claim

Acharya Satyendra Das, the head priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple or Ram Mandir, slammed Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray after he claimed he was not invited to the temple's consecration ceremony on January 22. Das explained that only "devotees of Lord Ram" received invitations and denied any political motives behind the event. Thackeray had previously accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of turning the ceremony into a political affair and intentionally leaving him off the guest list.

Why does this story matter?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take center stage at the unveiling of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The highly renowned temple complex will be opened to the public at a later date. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is hosting the event, which is expected to draw 8,000 attendees, including celebrities like Gautam Adani, Amitabh Bachchan, Virat Kohli, Mukesh Ambani, and Sachin Tendulkar. However, the inaugural event invitations caused a political controversy after several politicians felt they were left out.

Das defends invitation criteria

Reacting to Thackeray's statement, Das told ANI, "Invitations are only extended to those who are devotees of Lord Ram." "It is wrong to say that (the) BJP is fighting in the name of Lord Ram, our PM is respected everywhere. He has done immense work in his tenure. This is not politics. This is his devotion," he said. Das also criticized Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut for saying that the "BJP was kidnapping Lord Ram," calling them disrespectful.

Opposition leaders criticize alleged politicization of event

Several opposition leaders have accused the BJP of politicizing the Ram Mandir inauguration. While Communist Party of India-Marxist General Secretary Sitaram Yechury declined the invitation, saying that "religion is a personal choice" not political, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar expressed disappointment at not being invited. Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also chose not to attend, with party insiders indicating they don't want to support BJP's political agenda before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Consecration ceremony details, schedule

The Ram Mandir consecration is scheduled to take place over seven days, beginning January 16. On the final day, January 22, after morning worship, the deity of Ram Lalla will be consecrated in Mrigashira Nakshatra in the afternoon. The event has drawn significant attention due to its political implications and an ongoing debate over invitations extended to various political leaders. As the ceremony nears, conversations about the event and its potential influence on Indian politics continue to develop.

Thackeray said event shouldn't be politicized

While expressing disappointment over not receiving an invitation, Thackeray urged that the event not be made political. "Ram Lalla is mine too. I can go anytime I wish. I can go now, I can go tomorrow," he said. He also took a jibe at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, saying, "Those who pulled the Babri Masjid down are not there today." Notably, his estranged uncle and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief, Raj Thackeray, has been invited to the ceremony.