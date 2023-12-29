Lalan Singh resigns as JD(U) president, Nitish to take over

By Riya Baibhawi

Nitish Kumar has taken over as JD(U) president

Rajiv Ranjan Singh, alias Lalan Singh, has resigned as the Janata Dal (United)'s national president at a national executive meeting in New Delhi. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reportedly took over, but the decision awaits ratification at the JD(U)'s national council meeting later on Friday. This came amid a rumored internal rift over Singh's closeness to the JD(U)'s Bihar alliance partner—Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Singh informs Kumar he will be busy with elections

While Kumar and other JD(U) leaders previously reiterated that Friday's meeting was a regular, annual exercise, there were speculations of Singh stepping down. As per Bihar minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Singh told CM Kumar that "he will be busy with elections." "So, he wants to hand over the post of party president to him, and [Kumar] accepted it," he stated.