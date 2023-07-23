Bihar: 3-year-old who fell into 40ft borewell in Nalanda rescued

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 23, 2023

3-year-old slipped into borewell in Nalanda, Bihar, earlier on Sunday

A three-year-old boy who fell into a 40-foot open borewell in Nalanda, Bihar, on Sunday has reportedly been rescued after an over five-hour operation by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Authorities deployed excavators and other machines to provide oxygen to the child and rescue him alive. The incident happened when the boy, Shivam, was playing while his mother was working in the fields.

Rescued child sent to hospital

During the operation, the area around the open borewell was cordoned off for safety purposes while medical teams were also deployed to aid the child. "The child is fine and has been rescued. He has been sent to a hospital. It took us around five hours to rescue him," Ranjeet Kumar, an NDRF officer, told the news agency ANI.

Watch: Video of rescue operation

Farmer dug borewell but failed to close it: Reports

According to reports, the borewell into Shivam fell was dug by a farmer who failed to close it. "This borewell was made by the farmer for boring. But when boring didn't succeed, he started boring in another place and left this borewell open," said officials. Children who were playing with Shivam informed his parents about the incident following which the rescue operation was launched.

Similar incidents in recent months

Recently, a two-and-a-half-year-old girl who fell into a borewell in a village under Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district was declared dead by doctors after being pulled out by the rescue team. Similarly, on June 6, another two-and-a-half-year-old girl died after slipping into a 300-foot-deep borewell in the Sehore district of MP. She was subsequently pronounced dead due to asphyxia in the hospital.

