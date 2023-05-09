India

MP: 5 more cheetahs to be released in Kuno

So far, four cheetahs have been released in KNP

The Union Environment Ministry on Monday said that five more cheetahs, including three females and two males, would be released into the wild in Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh before the beginning of the monsoon in June, reported PTI. The animals are currently in acclimatization camps. Since September last year, India has transported eight cheetahs from Namibia and 12 from South Africa.

Cheetahs would be allowed to move out of national park

According to the official statement, the cheetahs would be allowed to move out of KNP and would not be recaptured unless they ventured into "areas of significant danger." They are being released before the monsoon because the weather conditions during the season could make it difficult for them to adapt and find shelter and food. So far, four cheetahs have been released in KNP.