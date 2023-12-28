Ram Mandir inauguration: Sanjay Raut accuses BJP of 'kidnapping Ram'

By Riya Baibhawi 11:06 pm Dec 28, 202311:06 pm

Prana pratishtha ceremony at Ram Mandir is scheduled for January 22

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "kidnapping Lord Ram" amid a dispute over invitations to Ram Mandir's consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. "There is BJP government in UP and at the Centre. It seems like they have kidnapped Lord Ram," the Rajya Sabha MP said. Revealing his party wasn't invited, Raut said they weren't waiting for an invitation. "When the BJP event is over, we will...visit Ram Lalla," he said.

Why does this story matter?

Headlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ayodhya will witness the inauguration of Ram Mandir on January 22. The much-vaunted temple complex will be opened to the public at a later date. Around 8,000 attendees are anticipated, including big names Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Amitabh Bachchan, Mukesh Ambani, and Gautam Adani. The event will be hosted by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Raut highlights Shiv Sena's role in Ayodhya movement

Raut highlighted the Shiv Sena's long-standing connection to Ayodhya and questioned the BJP's absence during the Ram Mandir movement. He recalled how the saffron party accused the Sena of demolishing Babri Masjid in 1992 and how party founder Bal Thackeray took responsibility for it. The Sena (UBT) leader said, "When the Ayodhya movement was going on, those who consider themselves warriors today ran away from there...Thackeray came forward and said I am proud of Shiv Sainiks who have done this ."

NCP chief Sharad Pawar expresses disappointment over non-invitation

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar also expressed disappointment at not being invited to the Ram Mandir inauguration. Pawar accused the BJP of playing politics, stating, "I have not been invited to the inauguration of Ram Mandir, I have some places of faith, I go there." He said that the ruling party appears to be using Ram Mandir as a pretext to create a divide among people due to their lack of solid programs to gain support.

Mamata Banerjee to skip temple inauguration

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to skip the ceremony, PTI reported. "There is no question of Mamata Banerjee or any other representative of the TMC attending the Ram Mandir inauguration at Ayodhya next month. We don't believe in mixing politics with religion," a senior TMC leader told the news agency. This came as Communist Party of India (Marxist) leaders Brinda Karat and Sitaram Yechury confirmed their absence at the same.

Is Ram Mandir key issue, asks Congress's Sam Pitroda

Moreover, Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda sparked a sharp reaction from the BJP after he said the Ram Temple and lighting lamps are national issues in current Indian politics. "Is Ram Mandir the real issue or unemployment and inflation?" Pitroda questioned. In response, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi accused him of being "disconnected" from the ethos and values of India. She said, "These are the people for whom Lord Ram was only an imaginary character."