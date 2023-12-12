Rajasthan to get new CM today; BJP schedules meeting

1/6

Politics 3 min read

Rajasthan to get new CM today; BJP schedules meeting

By Riya Baibhawi 01:47 pm Dec 12, 202301:47 pm

The BJP swept the assembly elections in Rajasthan with a resounding victory

After registering a resounding victory in the assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Rajasthan is gearing up for a crucial meeting in Jaipur on Tuesday. It will see the presence of all the newly elected MLAs and BJP central observers: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Saroj Pandey, and Vinod Tawde. The state's next chief minister will be announced after the meeting. The event will begin with MLA registration at around 1:30pm, with the meeting scheduled at 4:00pm on Tuesday.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

The BJP swept the recent assembly elections in Rajasthan, dethroning the Congress. It won 115 seats in the 200-member assembly. Polling was held in 199 constituencies; it was deferred for one seat over a candidate's demise. As the BJP continues to contemplate Rajasthan's next leader, former CM Ashok Gehlot recently took a jibe at the party. He said the BJP would have "shouted a lot" if the Congress had not selected a chief minister even after such a long delay.

3/6

Who are top contenders for CM post

Several names have emerged as potential contenders for Rajasthan's top post, including former CM Vasundhara Raje and Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Ashwini Vaishnaw. On the possibility of a Dalit leader being named the new CM, the BJP's Rajasthan in-charge Arun Singh teased, "Everything will be revealed tomorrow." The BJP recently announced the CMs of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. OBC leader Mohan Yadav and tribal leader Vishnu Deo Sai were appointed in MP and Chhattisgarh, respectively.

4/6

Observers to hold individual talks with MLAs

Before the official selection of Rajasthan's BJP Legislative Party leader, the observers will hold individual talks with MLAs. Meanwhile, BJP leader Rajendra Rathore downplayed the surge in MLA visits to Raje's residence ahead of the CM appointment. He said these visits should not be mistaken for lobbying. He emphasized the unity among party leaders in the state, highlighting that the new "double engine" government in Rajasthan represents the party's control—both in the Centre and state.

5/6

Could Rajasthan get two deputy CMs

Alongside the CMs, the BJP appointed two deputy chief ministers each in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. This development has triggered speculations that a similar trend could be followed in Rajasthan, too. Reportedly, since 1952, there have been five deputy CMs in the state, with four from the Congress and one from the BJP during their respective terms. Separately, it is mandatory for all the MLAs to attend the meeting at BJP headquarters in Jaipur.

6/6

Watch: BJP leader Rathore talks about next CM