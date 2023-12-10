BJP picks tribal leader Vishnu Deo Sai as Chhattisgarh CM

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 04:41 pm Dec 10, 202304:41 pm

Vishnu Deo Sai has been chosen as new Chhattisgarh CM

Prominent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Union minister Vishnu Deo Sai has reportedly been named the new chief minister of Chhattisgarh. The announcement came following a meeting of the party legislators in Raipur on Sunday. A prominent tribal leader, Sai has previously served in several top positions, including as the party's former state chief. He is also a BJP National Executive member.

With this development, speculations around the CM candidate in one of the three states the BJP won in the recent assembly elections ended. Reportedly, Sai is close to former CM Raman Singh, the BJP's most prominent leader in the state, who was a top contender for the CM post. Notably, Sai has been a member of the BJP National Executive since December last year.