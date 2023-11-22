India resumes e-visa services for Canadians

India has resumed e-visa services for Canadians after a two-month pause, NDTV reported. This comes after the Narendra Modi government resumed visa services for entry, business, medical, and conferences in October but kept e-visas suspended. Visa services were suspended in September amid the diplomatic row over Canada's claims that Indian government agents were behind the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Why does this story matter?

Tensions between India and Canada have been at an all-time high since Canadian PM Justin Trudeau accused Indian government agents of killing Nijjar in June in Vancouver. India has roundly rejected any involvement in the killing, calling Trudeau's comments "absurd" and politically motivated. Amid the row, India resumed some visa services in October, which Canada hailed as a "good sign" after "an anxious time."

Move a significant step toward mending relations

With some visa service resumption in October and now the e-visa, the move appears to be an attempt at restoring relations between the two countries. Furthermore, reports have it that Trudeau will participate in the virtual G20 Leaders' Summit, hosted by India. Earlier, Speaker of the Canadian Senate Raymonde Gagne skipped the Presiding Officers' Summit of Parliaments of G20 nations in Delhi in October.

Lok Sabha speaker had confirmed Gagne's participation

The abrupt withdrawal from the summit came after Gagne confirmed her participation. In fact, no one from Canada attended the meeting. "The Canadian Speaker is not attending the Summit. Schedules keep changing," Parliamentary sources had then said. Reportedly, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was expected to raise "several issues" in his informal talks with the speaker of the Canadian Senate.

India has repeatedly demanded proof from Canada

In regards to Canada's allegations, India has repeatedly demanded proof to back up their claims. Last week, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated that India is not ruling out an investigation but requested Canada to produce proof. "We are not ruling out an investigation and looking at anything which they may have to offer. They haven't done so," Jaishankar said.