Pro-Khalistan protest outside Indian Consulate in Vancouver was flop: Report

World

Pro-Khalistan protest outside Indian Consulate in Vancouver was flop: Report

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 26, 2023 | 01:22 pm 3 min read

Khalistan rally outside Vancouver's Indian Consulate reportedly failed to gather support

Khalistan supporters gathered in Vancouver and Toronto, Canada, on Monday to protest the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, ANI reported. The protesters demanded a public inquiry into his death, which has heightened tensions between India and Canada. Nijjar was killed outside a Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18. Meanwhile, the main rally outside the Indian Consulate in Vancouver failed to gather support as only two dozen individuals showed up for the demonstration, News18 reported.

Why does this story matter?

This comes days after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged India's involvement in Nijjar's killing, triggering a diplomatic slugfest and the expulsion of diplomats from both sides. Earlier, Indian intelligence agencies also warned Indians of possible attacks from Khalistani groups. The accusation has soured bilateral relations, which were already at an all-time low due to pro-Khalistan elements in Canada. During the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reportedly "scolded" Trudeau over "anti-Indian" protests by Sikh separatists in Canada.

Demonstrators demand 'public inquiry' into Nijjar's killing

Dozens of protesters reportedly assembled outside the Indian Consulate in Vancouver. They waved Khalistan flags, played music, and shouted slogans. Some even allegedly burned India's flag in a garbage can outside the consulate. The official press release by organizers said around 100 protesters attended the demonstration; however, eyewitnesses put the attendance at less than 25, per News18. Similar protests were held in Toronto, where the demonstrators referred to Nijjar's killing as an "assassination" and called for a public inquiry.

World Sikh Organization calls for vigilance

The World Sikh Organization (WSO), a Sikh religious organization based in Ottawa, Canada, demanded the killers of Nijjar be found and warned against violence. According to CTV News, WSO President Tejinder Singh Sidhu stated, "If members of the community feel unsafe or see attempts to incite violence, we encourage them to immediately contact law enforcement." The organization also issued a warning about potential "incitement and interference" and called for vigilance.

'High-degree caution' travel advisories by Canada, India to their citizens

Amid the diplomatic row, both India and Canada issued travel advisories for their citizens against traveling to each other's countries. On Monday, Canada asked its nationals to avoid non-essential travel to India and "exercise a high degree of caution." Last week, it also advised Canadian citizens to avoid all travel to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir "due to the unpredictable security situation." Similarly, India urged its citizens to "exercise utmost caution," highlighting increasing "anti-India activities" in Canada.

Share this timeline