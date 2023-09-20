Now, India asks citizens to 'exercise utmost caution' in Canada

India issued an advisory to its citizens in Canada asking them to exercise utmost caution highlighting increasing anti-India activities

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday issued an advisory to Indian citizens in Canada and those planning to visit the country, urging them to "exercise utmost caution," highlighting increasing "anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes." The move follows Canada's advisory to its citizens in India to be cautious and avoid traveling to Jammu and Kashmir, citing an "unpredictable security situation."

Why does this story matter?

This comes as another tit-for-tat move by India after it expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in retaliation for Canada ousting a senior Indian diplomat. Bilateral tensions nosedived after Canada accused Indian government agents of being involved in the killing of Canada-based wanted Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, for whose arrest the National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced a reward of Rs. 10 lakh.

Here's the advisory

Shifting focus from Khalistani terrorists: India on Canada's allegations

Earlier on Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in parliament that his government has "credible allegations" that Indian government agents were involved in Nijjar's killing, which took place in June. The Indian government denied the allegations, saying, "Such unsubstantiated allegations seek to shift the focus from Khalistani terrorists...provided shelter in Canada." However, tensions between the two had reportedly been simmering for some time.

Tensions were apparent during G20 Summit

During the G20 Summit hosted in Delhi, India denied Trudeau's request for a bilateral meeting. On the sidelines of the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue of growing anti-India and pro-Khalistani sentiments in Canada. It was widely reported as PM Modi "scolding" Trudeau, who faced further embarrassment after his plane snag held him in India for over 36 hours.

