Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 20, 2023 | 12:32 pm 3 min read

Indian Intelligence agencies have suggested that Khalistani outfits might attack Indians in Canada

Indian intelligence agencies issued a fresh alert for Indian citizens and officials living in Canada, warning them of potential attacks from "pro-Khalistani entities (PKE)," News18 reported. They claimed that Indian businesses, staff, and temples in Canada might be targeted—owing to alleged growing political support for these groups. The agencies anticipate "aggressive and intensified" activities by Khalistani groups, most of which have been banned in India, with their leaders declared terrorists under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Why does this story matter?

This comes a day after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged India's involvement in the killing of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar, triggering a diplomatic slugfest. Bilateral ties between India and Canada have soured following pro-Khalistani elements in Canada calling for the secession of a Sikh ethnostate from India. During the G20 Summit, PM Narendra Modi reportedly "scolded" Trudeau over "anti-Indian" protests by Sikh separatists in Canada. Days later, Canada indefinitely paused trade talks with India.

Security concerns for Indian mission in Canada

The intelligence agencies also reportedly flagged the security of the Indian High Commission in the Canadian consulate, claiming that Khalistani groups might intensify violent protests against Indian officials. The Indian diplomatic representation in Canada includes the High Commission at Ottawa, which is the principal mission and overall in charge, and the Consulates General at Toronto and Vancouver. Students residing in Canada may also face clashes in different cities due to these tensions.

Past instances of vandalism, threats

In the past six months, several incidents have been reported where Khalistani groups allegedly defaced Indian missions, Hindu temples, and statues of Mahatma Gandhi. Some temples were also vandalized by Khalistani groups; however, no action has been taken by local police yet, per the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Earlier, the Khalistani groups also threatened Indians in Canada, particularly those running restaurants and cafes. They have been asked to shut down if they do not support the Khalistan agenda.

Diplomatic tensions between India, Canada

Tensions between India and Canada escalated after Trudeau questioned India's role in the June 2023 killing of Nijjar. However, India's MEA rejected these allegations, calling them "absurd" and "motivated." Following Trudeau's statement, Canada expelled a senior Indian diplomat, prompting India to retaliate by expelling a Canadian diplomat on Monday. During the G20 Summit, India allegedly declined Canada's request for a bilateral meeting. Speaking on the sidelines, PM Modi publicly criticized Trudeau for allowing "anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada."

