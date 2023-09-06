Abbott India recalls Digene Gel antacid over safety concerns

September 06, 2023

Digene tablets and stick packs are not affected by the recall

Abbott India has issued a voluntary recall for several batches of its Digene Gel antacid following an advisory from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). The DCGI warned that the product, manufactured at the company's Goa facility, may be unsafe and could cause adverse effects when consumed. Doctors have been advised to avoid prescribing the medicine to patients and educate them on possible adverse reactions.

Complaints trigger Abbott India's response

The DCGI received a complaint on August 9, alleging a bitter taste and pungent odor in the antacid. Abbott India also received isolated customer complaints regarding the taste and odor of the product. In response, the company decided to recall several batches of Digene Gel antacid manufactured at its Goa unit to ensure the safety of the patients.

Government enforces strict vigilance on distribution

The government has instructed state drug controllers to maintain strict vigilance on the movement, sale, as well as distribution of the affected products in the market. They have also been urged to draw samples if the product is found in the market. This measure aims to prevent further consumption of potentially unsafe batches of Digene Gel antacid and protect consumers from potential adverse effects.

No health concerns reported so far

Abbott India's spokesperson confirmed that there have been no reports of patient health concerns related to the recalled product. Other forms of Digene, which include tablets and stick packs, are not affected by the recall. Additionally, Digene Gel manufactured at the company's other production site remains unaffected and is still available in the market. Wholesalers and retailers have been urged to remove the recalled product from distribution and sale.

