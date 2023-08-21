Royal Enfield eyes pre-owned motorcycle market with 'Reown' program

Written by Dwaipayan Roy August 21, 2023 | 03:00 pm 2 min read

Ducati and Triumph Motorcycles also have pre-owned bike programs in India (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield recently applied for the "Royal Enfield Reown" trademark, indicating its plans to enter India's pre-owned motorcycle market. This move suggests that the company aims to follow a similar business model to that of Ducati and Triumph Motorcycles, where all pre-owned bikes undergo multi-point quality checks and are sold with a limited-period warranty. However, the Chennai-based brand has not yet released an official statement regarding its intentions.

What benefits will the program offer?

The pre-owned bike program is expected to offer two significant benefits for Royal Enfield. Firstly, it will help the company consolidate and gain control over the currently unorganized market for used Royal Enfield motorcycles. Secondly, it will provide customers with more options at various price points, making the brand more accessible to those on tighter budgets.

Certified used bikes could attract budget buyers

Most Royal Enfield bikes are currently priced well over Rs. 2 lakh (on-road) and the upcoming all-new Bullet model is expected to be even more expensive. Thus, offering certified pre-owned bikes at lower prices could attract potential buyers who are deterred by the high cost of new motorcycles. By entering the used bike market, Royal Enfield has the opportunity to expand its customer base and solidify its position within the industry.

