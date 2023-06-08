Auto

Everything we know about Royal Enfield Hunter 650

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 08, 2023, 06:16 pm 2 min read

Upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter 650 will roll on alloy or wire-spoke wheels. Representative image (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield is gearing up to introduce the Hunter 650 in India soon. The upcoming scrambler motorcycle will likely be based on the popular Interceptor 650 model. To recall, a near-production-ready mule of the bike was spotted doing test runs near the brand's Chennai factory, albeit in a heavily camouflaged avatar. Here's what we can expect from the upcoming motorcycle.

Why does this story matter?

Royal Enfield has become the most popular choice for retro-inspired motorcycles across the globe.

Now the brand is planning to expand its portfolio with offerings based on the 350cc (J-series) and 650cc platforms.

The upcoming Hunter 650 will likely incorporate design elements from its younger sibling, the Hunter 350, while utilizing the twin downtube-type tubular steel frame from the Interceptor and Continental GT.

It will feature a round LED headlamp and ribbed-pattern seat

The upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter 650 will follow the brand's modern design philosophy. The scrambler will feature a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a round LED headlamp unit, a wide handlebar with bar-end mirrors, a single-piece ribbed-pattern seat, upswept exhausts, and a circular LED taillamp unit. The bike will pack a semi-digital instrument cluster and ride on either wire-spoke or alloy wheels.

The scrambler will come equipped with dual-channel ABS

For the safety of the rider, the Royal Enfield Hunter 650 will come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better braking and handling characteristics. Suspension duties on the scrambler motorcycle would likely be handled by telescopic forks at the front side and dual gas-charged shock absorber units at the rear end.

It will be backed by a 648cc, parallel-twin engine

Powering the all-new Royal Enfield Hunter 650 will be the same 648cc, air-and-oil-cooled parallel-twin engine from the Interceptor 650. The motor will likely churn out 47hp/52Nm. The transmission duties should be taken care of by a 6-speed gearbox.

How much will the upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter 650 cost?

The Hunter 650 is currently in its final development stage. Royal Enfield is expected to announce the pricing and availability details of the motorcycle at its launch event, sometime in late 2023. We expect the upcoming bike to carry a price tag of around Rs. 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. It will rival the Triumph Speed Twin and ﻿Kawasaki Z650 RS.