Leading automakers approve Bharat NCAP: How India will crash-test cars

Auto

Leading automakers approve Bharat NCAP: How India will crash-test cars

Written by Dwaipayan Roy July 17, 2023 | 12:44 pm 3 min read

Bharat NCAP will debut on October 1. Representative image (Photo credit: Global NCAP)

The Bharat New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) will be introduced on October 1, to test the safety of vehicles sold in India. It will be a voluntary test and shall serve as an alternative to the Global New Car Assessment Program (Global NCAP). Implementation of the new system has been lauded by leading automakers such as Mahindra, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, and Toyota.

Why does this story matter?

Almost 1.5 lakh people die in India every year due to road accidents. Thus, to create awareness among the public and to reduce this high fatality rate, the government announced Bharat NCAP to evaluate the safety of cards based on Indian conditions. By looking at the crash scores, buyers will be aware of cars that are suitable for plying on our roads.

A brief history of Bharat NCAP

A draft to introduce Bharat NCAP in India was approved by the Centre in June last year. At that time, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari had said that Bharat NCAP would be a "consumer-centric platform" that would allow buyers to opt for safer cars based on star ratings. This would also promote "healthy competition among OEMs to manufacture safer vehicles."

How will Bharat NCAP work?

Bharat NCAP will have voluntary car tests, for which carmakers will have to submit applications to the agency. Using a star-rating system (up to five), four-wheelers will be granted safety scores based on frontal and side collision tests. Active and passive safety kits provided by the brands will also be considered. All ratings will be in accordance with Automotive Industry Standard (AIS)-197.

How have OEMs responded?

Mahindra has described setting up Bharat NCAP as a bold step on the Centre's part. It is also expecting some benefits from the government as an incentive for making safer cars. Toyota has called the agency's formation "a step in the right direction," while Maruti Suzuki claims that the new tests will certify that its vehicles are safe for Indian roads.

SKODA and Kia have also given green signal

Tata Motors, SKODA, and Kia Motors have also lauded the establishment of Bharat NCAP. SKODA claims that safety is an integral aspect of its cars and that it will continue to focus on it to boost the firm's growth in the Indian market. Separately, Kia has announced that it is working to build safer vehicles as per guidelines mentioned in Bharat NCAP's draft notification.

Share this timeline