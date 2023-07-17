2023 Kia Seltos GTX+, X Line: All ADAS features explained

Written by Dwaipayan Roy July 17, 2023 | 11:42 am 2 min read

Kia Seltos offers ADAS in GTX+ and X Line trims (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

South Korean automaker Kia Motors has unveiled the 2023 Seltos SUV in India and its bookings are now open. For the safety of the passengers, the car comes with an ADAS Level 2 system with 17 autonomous features, including smart cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and frontal collision warning. The ADAS facilities are offered in the range-topping GTX+ and X Line trims.

FCW and FCA prevent collision with other vehicles

While driving, the Front Collision Warning (FCW) scans the road ahead. It warns you if you are about to crash into a slower-moving or stationary vehicle. Meanwhile, Front Collision Assistance (FCA) for cars, pedestrians, cyclists, and junction turning, deploys countermeasures to safeguard the occupants of the Seltos. High Beam Assist dips the headlamp beams whenever it senses other vehicles heading from the opposite direction.

LDW applies steering input to stick to correct lane

Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, and Lane Following Assist ensure the driver sticks to the correct lane by warning them and applying steering input when required. When Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go is enabled, Seltos tracks the movement of the vehicle in front and mimics its speed. It even comes to a halt and starts following when the car gets going.

DAW makes sure you pay utmost attention while driving

Driver Attention Warning monitors the driver's eye and head movements for signs of drowsiness and warns if irregularities are detected. Using sensors in Seltos's rear bumper, Blind-Spot Collision Warning and Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist check for vehicles in your blind areas while driving and deploy countermeasures to prevent crashes. Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning monitors oncoming vehicles when reversing and informs the driver of the same.

SEW ensures you get out of the car safely

The Safe Exit Warning (SEW) uses the Seltos's radar array to detect oncoming traffic and prevent the occupants from opening car doors if the system senses any danger. Finally, the Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA) facility informs the driver of the Seltos when the stationary vehicle in front of it starts moving. The SUV also gets six airbags as standard.

2023 Kia Seltos: Pricing

The pricing details of 2023 Kia Seltos are yet to be announced. It should carry a premium over the outgoing model which falls in the price bracket of Rs. 10.89-19.65 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The vehicle has already received over 13,400 bookings since July 14.

