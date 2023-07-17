Top reasons that make 2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5 N unique

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 17, 2023 | 03:30 am 2 min read

Hyundai IONIQ 5 N rides on 21-inch forged wheels (Photo credit: Hyundai)

After the success of the IONIQ 5 in the global markets, South Korean automaker Hyundai has revealed the performance-focused N version at the ongoing Goodwood Festival of Speed in West Sussex, England. It gets a unique Performance Blue paintwork with red accents all around to highlight the EVs sporty intention. What else does the crossover offer? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Introduced in 2021, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 won the much-coveted World Car of the Year title for 2022 due to its futuristic design and capable powertrain. Now, the company's 'N' division, which is known for creating some of the best performance-oriented vehicles has given an overhaul to the award-winning EV to make it more appealing. It now produces 641hp with a special boost mode.

It has red-colored brake calipers and 21-inch forged wheels

The 2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5 N retains the overall design of the standard model. It flaunts a clamshell hood, a sleek black grille, LED headlights with squared-out DRLs, revised bumpers with an aggressive air splitter at the front and a diffuser at the rear, flush-fitted door handles, and 21-inch blacked-out forged wheels. Pixelated LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna are available at the rear.

It gets 'N' e-shift and 'N' Active Sound + functions

To replicate the feeling of driving a high-performance vehicle, the 2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5 N comes equipped with 'N' e-shift and 'N' Active Sound + functions that simulate an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission along with the varying soundtrack associated with an Internal Combustion Engine, respectively.

It offers a specially-tuned R-MDPS system

To increase driver engagement, Hyundai has equipped the 2024 IONIQ 5 N with a specially-tuned R-MDPS (Rack-Mounted Motor-Driven Power Steering) system. The unique system has a higher steering ratio and enhanced feedback to help counter excessive wheel spin with ease and enable precise, rally-inspired handling. It also features an "N Pedal" that controls throttle sensitivity and the effect of regenerative braking.

It is backed by a 641hp, dual-electric motor setup

On the performance front, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 N packs a dual-electric motor setup with an 84kWh battery pack. The setup generates a maximum power of 641hp using a special N Grin Boost mode. The detail regarding the high-performance EV's range is not disclosed.

