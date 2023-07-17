AIM EV Sport 01 concept: Check top features

Auto

AIM EV Sport 01 concept: Check top features

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 17, 2023 | 12:05 am 2 min read

AIM EV Sport 01 concept has a top speed of 300km/h (Photo credit: AIM)

Japanese engineering company AIM has taken the wraps off its neo-retro concept vehicle, the EV Sport 01. Crafted by the former chief designer at Nissan, Shiro Nakamura, the sporty EV aims to deliver an engaging driving experience, similar to an ICE-powered alternative. The concept car made its first public appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Here's a look at its best features.

Why does this story matter?

After retiring as vice president of Nissan in 2017, Shiro Nakamura joined the Nagoya-based engineering firm AIM to create sporty electric vehicles for the global markets. Using its in-house developed APM200 electric motor, it provides the EV Sport 01 with a high power-to-weight ratio. The automaker claims that a limited production run is possible for the car.

The EV flaunts a swooping body design with retro-inspired elements

The AIM EV Sport 01 has a typical sports car-like silhouette and gets a swooping body design with multiple retro-inspired elements. It flaunts a closed-off grille, circular LED headlamps, a sculpted hood, a raked windscreen, a sloping roofline, rounded fenders with flared wheel arches, and designer blacked-out alloy wheels. Oval-shaped LED taillamps and a diffuser are available at the rear end.

It features a dual-tone cabin with premium upholstery

On the inside, the AIM EV Sport 01 concept has a sporty yet luxurious dual-tone cabin with premium upholstery. It features a minimalist dashboard finished in a brown-colored leatherette material, racing-style bucket seats, automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped yoke-type steering wheel, and a digital instrument cluster. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

It promises a range of up to 320km

Powering the AIM EV Sport 01 concept is an in-house developed APM200 dual-electric motor setup that is paired to a large battery pack. The setup develops 483hp/740Nm. The EV promises a driving range of up to 320km on a single charge.

Will the AIM EV Sport 01 enter production?

Currently, the AIM EV Sport 01 is in the final concept stage. However, after witnessing an overall positive response from the audience at the Goodwood FoS, the engineering firm is now planning to produce the sporty EV in a limited run. If launched, it will rival the likes of the MG Cyberster in the mid-size performance EV segment in the European region.

Poll Which other cars from the Goodwood Festival of Speed caught your attention?

Share this timeline