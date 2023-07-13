Bentley showcases its first car from Speed Six Continuation Series

Auto

Bentley showcases its first car from Speed Six Continuation Series

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 13, 2023 | 11:37 am 2 min read

Bentley Speed Six Car Zero rolls on wire-spoke wheels (Photo credit: Bentley)

Luxury car marque Bentley has taken the wraps off the Speed Six Car Zero, from its Speed Six Continuation Series by Mulliner, at the ongoing Goodwood Festival of Speed in West Sussex, England. The heritage British automaker has revived the Speed Six moniker by creating a replica of the 1930 24 Hours of Le Mans competitor. Here's a look at its best features.

Why does this story matter?

Produced between 1926 and 1930, the original Speed Six is touted by many as the most successful Bentley race car ever. Powered by a 6.5-liter, inline-six petrol engine that generated 200hp in its racing avatar, it won the 1929 and 1930 Le Mans. To pay homage to its legendary four-wheeler, Bentley will be producing 12 fully-functional replica units of the racing legend.

The car flaunts a unique "Parsons Napier Green" color scheme

Called Car Zero, the special Bentley Speed Six replica model features a unique "Parsons Napier Green" color scheme from the late 1920s. The car flaunts a long and muscular hood, a mesh-type grille, large circular headlamps, tiny split-type windscreens, a side-mounted spare wheel, rounded floating-type fenders, and wire-spoke wheels with a center lug nut. A metallic fuel tank is available at the rear end.

It features a spacious cabin with Tan leather upholstery

On the inside, the Bentley Speed Six Car Zero has a spacious four-seater cabin with Tan-colored leather upholstery on the bucket-type front seats, door panels, and the rear bench seat. The car gets a minimalist dashboard with multiple analog dials for the speedometer and other engine-related data, a chrome-finished mirror, and a four-spoke steering wheel. The floor is finished with real wooden panels.

It is powered by a 6.5-liter, inline-six petrol engine

The Bentley Speed Six Car Zero draws power from a specially-made 6.5-liter, inline-six petrol engine that now puts out a maximum power of 205hp. The motor is mated to a Le Mans-style 4-speed manual gearbox with a dry-plate clutch.

Only 12 units of the handcrafted car will be made

Bentley is yet to announce the pricing of the Speed Six replica. Only 12 units of the iconic race car will be ever made, all of which are sold out. The Continuation Series by Mulliner is based on original drawings and mechanic's notes drawn from the carmaker's archives. Each handcrafted unit will take around 10 months to complete in the Mulliner workshop.

Share this timeline