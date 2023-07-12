Evija to Regera: World's top 5 most powerful production cars

Written by Dwaipayan Roy July 12, 2023 | 06:22 pm 3 min read

Lotus Evija has a top speed of 350.8km/h (Photo credit: Lotus)

Ever since cars came into existence, automakers have been working hard to produce more powerful cars than ever. The quest to build the most powerful vehicle, even if it bags the laurel for a short time, is a worthy one. Here is our list of the most powerful production cars from brands like Lotus, Rimac, Hennessey, BUGATTI, and Koenigsegg.

Lotus Evija: Priced at around Rs. 19 crore

Lotus Evija has a sloping roofline, two doors, vertically-positioned LED headlights, blacked-out wheels, a front splitter, and a large rear wing. Inside, there are two bucket-style seats, a yoke-style steering wheel, a large center console, three-point seatbelts, and an infotainment system with Apple CarPlay support. It draws power from a quad-motor electric powertrain (1,972hp/1,700Nm) and hits a top speed of 350.8km/h.

Rimac Nevera: Costs around Rs. 17 crore

Rimac Nevera flaunts a sculpted hood, a large grille, swept-back LED headlights, butterfly-type doors, forged alloy wheels, and LED taillamps. Two seats, a dual-tone dashboard, auto climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and three screens for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system, are there inside. It runs on four electric motors (1,914hp/2,360Nm) and attains a top speed of 412km/h.

Hennessey Venom F5: Priced at around Rs. 24 crore

Hennessey Venom F5 boasts sleek LED headlights, a front air-splitter, a removable roof, forged aluminum wheels, LED taillamps, and quad exhaust tips. It gets bucket-type racing seats, a digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment panel, an F1-inspired carbon fiber steering wheel, traction control, and multiple airbags. The car runs on a 6.6-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine that makes 1,817hp of power and 1,617Nm of torque.

BUGATTI CHIRON Super Sport: Costs around Rs. 28.4 crore

BUGATTI CHIRON Super Sport gets front fenders with air vents, two doors, LED headlights, a full-width LED taillamp, stacked double exhaust tips, and aluminum Y-spoke wheels. A 2-seater cabin with a flat-bottom steering wheel, a digital driver's display, a large center console, and multiple airbags are offered inside. It is backed by an 8.0-liter, quad-turbocharged, W16 engine (1,577hp/1,600Nm) mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Koenigsegg Regera: Priced at around Rs. 16.4 crore

Koenigsegg Regera has a sculpted bonnet with an air scoop, sweptback projector LED headlamps, LED taillights, electrically-powered dihedral doors, a large rear wing, and blacked-out wheels. Two racing-style carbon fiber bucket seats, a flat-bottomed steering wheel, and a vertically-stacked touchscreen infotainment panel, are there inside. It is fueled by a 5.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 engine, linked to three electric motors. The setup generates 1,500hp/2,000Nm.

