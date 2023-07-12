Here's how Royal Enfield is redefining one-make racing in India

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 12, 2023 | 06:07 pm 3 min read

Royal Enfield Continental GT R650 rolls on lightweight aluminum wire-spoke wheels (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Touted as one of India's most loved motorcycle brands, Royal Enfield has opened the registrations for the 2023 season of the Continental GT Cup. The unique one-make cup was conceptualized in 2021 to promote and encourage motorsports on our shores. It pays homage to the Continental GT Cup series of the 1960s. Here's a look at what the series is all about.

Why does this story matter?

The Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup runs on the format used in modern Pro-Am racing series across the globe. It has a 100-rider group that is split into two parts, where the Professional side has 25 racers and the Amateur side consists of 75 participants. This specially-curated one-make racing series is affiliated with the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI).

The Continental GT Cup dates back to the 1960s

Continental GT 250 was the first factory-built production cafe racer for Royal Enfield in 1964. Known as 'Britain's Fastest 250,' the motorcycle was responsible for starting the Continental GT Cup series. The bike also claimed multiple victories in motorsport events such as the Isle of Man TT in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Now, the racing tradition is continued with Continental GT R650.

Let's take a look at the Continental GT R650

Based on the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650, the GT R650 model features multiple modifications to make it more nimble on the race track. The racing motorcycle has a 12% increase in performance by tweaking the suspension and shedding close to 24kg of the unsprung mass of the chassis. It features a racing fairing, a bespoke exhaust setup, a clip-on handlebar, and rear-set footpegs.

Who can participate in the racing series?

For Professional, any participant who has finished in the top three in any two-wheeler racing cup/series or the national championship in India can participate. For Amateur, an FMSCI 2 Wheeler Racing Licence or an FMSCI-accredited Track Academy certification is a must.

How will the upcoming season progress?

After online registration and payment is completed, 100 riders will be selected on August 1. Post this, a rider orientation session will be conducted in Coimbatore on August 24. Next, seven races will be split into three rounds between August 26 and November 18, with the finale on November 19. All races will be held on the iconic Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore.

What makes the Continental GT Cup racing series special?

Royal Enfield provides the race-spec GT R650 to every participant in the one-make Continental GT Cup series. This provides a level playing field for every participant, unlike motorsport events such as MotoGP or FIM Superbike World Championship, where motorcycles are developed by individual teams.

