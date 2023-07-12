Ather 450S's bookings open: Know launch price, range, features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy July 12, 2023 | 04:02 pm 2 min read

Ather 450S can be booked by paying Rs. 2,500. Representative image (Photo credit: Ather Energy)

Ather Energy will launch its 450S electric scooter in India on August 3. In the latest development, the brand has started accepting bookings for the vehicle against a token amount of Rs. 2,500. The vehicle will have a stylish design, a color LCD instrument cluster, and a claimed range of up to 115km per charge. So, how to book the vehicle? Let's find out.

Let's take a look at the booking procedure

To reserve the Ather 450S, head to this link (https://www.atherenergy.com/450S). On this page, tap the yellow-colored 'Pre-order' button. It will direct you to a page where you have to furnish your location details (state, city, and experience center). You will also be asked to give your contact details, which will include information like email ID, first name, last name, and contact number.

The booking amount will be refundable

Once you have provided the contact and location details, you will be asked to enter your billing address. It comprises four sections: address, landmark, pin code, and city. Finally, checkmark the agreement to the terms and conditions, pay the refundable booking amount (Rs. 2,500), and you are good to go. In case of any issue, you can reach out to the company at 76766-00900.

What will the Ather 450S be like?

The Ather 450S is expected to have an all-LED lighting setup, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, and alloy wheels. It will pack a colored instrument cluster that will show information related to speed and range, among other things. For safety, there should be disc brakes on both wheels, along with telescopic front forks and a rear mono-shock unit.

It will attain a top speed of 90km/h

The Ather 450S scooter will draw power from an electric motor linked to a 3kWh battery pack. The power and torque figures are currently unavailable. The vehicle will have a top speed of 90km/h and shall deliver a claimed range of up to 115km per charge under Indian Driving Conditions (IDC). We also expect more than one riding mode to be offered.

Ather 450S: Pricing and availability

The Ather 450S will debut in India at an introductory price of Rs. 1.3 lakh (ex-showroom). The availability details of the electric scooter will be disclosed at its launch event on August 3.

