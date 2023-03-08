Auto

Buying Ola S1 EV this Holi? Check the latest offers

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 08, 2023, 04:09 pm 2 min read

Homegrown EV maker Ola Electric is offering exciting benefits to customers on the S1 and S1 Pro in India this Holi festival. The offers are valid until March 12. The former is offered with cash benefits of Rs. 2,000, while the latter gets benefits worth Rs. 4,000. Customers can also avail an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 45,000 on a used fuel-powered two-wheeler.

Ola Electric is considered by many a pioneer of mass-produced premium electric scooters. The company is currently the largest EV maker in the two-wheeler segment.

The automaker achieved the highly coveted one lakh units production milestone with its S1 range of scooters in November last year.

However, to further increase the scooter's popularity, the EV maker is offering massive benefits, this Holi.

The EVs flaunt a flat footboard and 12-inch alloy wheels

The Ola S1 and S1 Pro sit on a tubular frame and flaunt a smiley-shaped dual-pod LED headlight, an indicator-mounted front apron, a wide handlebar, angular mirrors, a flat footboard, a flat-type seat, grab rails, and a sleek LED taillamp. The scooter houses a 7.0-inch touchscreen digital instrument cluster with the latest connectivity options. Both e-scooters ride on 12-inch blacked-out alloy wheels.

Ola S1 Pro promises a range of up to 181km

Both electric scooters are powered by an 8.5kW electric motor. However, the S1 gets a 3kWh battery pack, while the S1 Pro is offered with a larger 3.97kWh battery pack. The former delivers 141km, while the latter promises a range of up to 181km.

Both scooters are equipped with disc brakes on both wheels

For the safety of the rider, the Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and the rear wheels, along with a Combined Braking System (CBS) for improved handling characteristics. The suspension duties on both e-scooters are handled by a single-sided fork at the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

How much do they cost?

In India, the Ola S1 can be yours at Rs. 1.1 lakh, while the S1 Pro model will set you back by Rs. 1.4 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) excluding state subsidies. Both scooters can be booked online via the brand's website.