Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG goes official in India: Check prices

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 12, 2023 | 02:56 pm 2 min read

Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG has a mileage of 28.51km/kg (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has launched the CNG version of the Fronx coupe-SUV with a starting price tag of Rs. 8.41 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in two trim levels, namely Sigma and Delta. Apart from the CNG-fueled 1.2-liter K-series engine sourced from its sibling, the Baleno, the four-wheeler remains largely identical to the petrol-only model.

Why does this story matter?

The SUV body style has been in demand in the Indian market in recent years. People are opting for SUVs over hatchbacks and sedans due to their versatile nature. To benefit from the ongoing trend, Maruti Suzuki introduced the Fronx in January in the highly-competitive compact SUV segment on our shores. Now, to further increase its appeal, the carmaker has added a CNG version.

The coupe-SUV features tri-beam LED headlights and silvered skid plates

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG remains identical to the standard model. The coupe features a clamshell bonnet, bumper-mounted tri-beam LED headlights, split-type DRLs, a blacked-out NEXWave grille, silvered skid plates, door-mounted ORVMs, roof rails, wheel arches with black cladding, and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Connected LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a roof-mounted spoiler are available at the rear end.

The vehicle gets a head-up display and blue-colored ambient lighting

Inside, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG retains the spacious five-seater cabin of the petrol-only model. It gets a dual-tone dashboard, leatherette upholstery, a head-up display, blue-colored ambient lighting, a wireless charger, automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a floating-type 9.0-inch infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, ABS, EBD, and ESC.

It is backed by a frugal 1.2-liter K-series engine

Powering the Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG is the same 1.2-liter, K-series, bi-fuel (petrol and CNG) engine from the Baleno. The mill generates 76.4hp/98.5Nm. It is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The coupe SUV has a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 28.51km/kg.

How much does the Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG cost?

In India, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG can be yours at Rs. 8.41 lakh for the Sigma variant and Rs. 9.27 lakh for the range-topping Delta trim level (all prices, ex-showroom). The frugal version of the coupe SUV rivals the newly-launched Hyundai EXTER CNG. It can be booked online or via the brand's NEXA dealerships on our shores.

