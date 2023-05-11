Auto

Aston Martin DBX707 AMR23 Edition breaks cover: Check best features

Aston Martin DBX707 AMR23 Edition rolls on 23-inch aluminum wheels (Photo credit: Aston Martin)

Aston Martin has showcased a special AMR23 Edition of its performance-oriented SUV, the DBX707 for the global markets. The special car has been conceptualized to celebrate the success of Aston Martin's Aramco Cognizant Formula 1 team in the ongoing season. It gets a unique Podium Green paint scheme with lime green accents straight from the AMR23 race car to enhance its appeal.

Aston Martin is a heritage automaker with a history of creating powerful supercars.

The brand made a re-entry in Formula 1 in 2021 after a long hiatus of six decades and is currently one of the top contenders for the constructor title.

To commemorate this success, the company has launched a special AMR23 Edition for the DBX707 model.

The SUV features swan doors and green-colored brake calipers

The Aston Martin DBX707 AMR23 Edition retains the overall silhouette of the standard model. It features a special Podium Green color scheme with lime green accents on the front splitter, side skirts, and rear diffuser, a sculpted hood, a signature chrome-slatted grille, LED headlights, bumper-mounted DRLs, Racing Green-colored brake calipers, and swan doors with flush-fitted door handles. It rides on 23-inch blacked-out aluminum wheels.

It gets dual-tone leather upholstery and carbon fiber veneers

Inside, the Aston Martin DBX707 AMR23 Edition has a luxurious five-seater cabin with dual-tone leather upholstery finished in Onyx Black and Eifel Green colors. It gets carbon fiber veneers on the center console, dashboard, and door panels, dark satin and carbon fiber jewelry elements, an AMR23 logo on each door sill, and 16-way electrically-adjustable front seats. The passengers' safety is ensured by ADAS functions.

It has ventilated front seats and a panoramic sunroof

To pamper its passengers, the Aston Martin DBX707 AMR23 Edition features ventilated front seats, multi-color ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel with metallic paddle shifters. The super SUV houses a premium 14-speaker sound system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

It is backed by a 707hp, 4.0-liter V8 engine

On the performance front, the Aston Martin DBX707 AMR23 Edition draws power from a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine that churns out 707hp of maximum power and 900Nm of peak torque. The mill is mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox, along with an all-wheel-drive system.