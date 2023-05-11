Auto

BMW X3 M40i SUV goes official at Rs. 87 lakh

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 11, 2023, 02:22 pm 2 min read

BMW X3 M40i features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: BMW)

German luxury carmaker BMW has introduced the X3 M40i in the Indian market with a price tag of Rs. 86.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The sporty iteration of the SUV arrives on our shores via the CBU route. The model will be available in limited numbers. The all-new variant features a host of exterior and interior changes to differentiate it from the standard version.



Since its inception in 2003, the BMW X3 became a favorite among enthusiasts looking for an SUV with sporty credentials.

Based on the capable 3 Series platform, the four-wheeler is currently in its third-generation avatar.

However, with the competition heating up in the mid-size premium SUV category on our shores, the carmaker has now decided to introduce a sportier M40i variant.

The SUV features a blacked-out kidney grille and designer wheels

On the design front, the BMW X3 M40i retains the overall silhouette of the standard model. It features a sculpted hood, sweptback matrix LED headlamps with C-shaped DRLs, a blacked-out kidney grille with an M logo, high-gloss black ORVMs, black chrome exhaust tips, wrap-around LED taillamps, and 20-inch M light designer wheels. It is offered in two paint schemes: Brooklyn Gray and Black Sapphire.

It is backed by a 3.0-liter, six-cylinder petrol engine

Powering the BMW X3 M40i is a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, six-cylinder petrol engine that puts out a maximum power of 360hp and a peak torque of 500Nm. The transmission duties on the SUV are carried out by an 8-speed ZF automatic gearbox.

It gets black-colored Sensatec leather upholstery and ADAS functions

On the inside, the BMW X3 M40i has a spacious five-seater cabin with black-colored Sensatec leather upholstery. It gets an M-specific leather steering wheel with paddle shifters, powered front seats with memory function, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, three-zone climate control, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon-sourced sound system, and a gesture-controlled 10.25-inch infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

BMW X3 M40i: Pricing and availability

In India, BMW has launched the all-new X3 M40i variant at a price tag of Rs. 86.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Order books for the limited-run sporty SUV are now open. It can only be booked via the BMW Online Shop on our shores.