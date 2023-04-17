Auto

Mercedes reveals its first-ever Maybach-branded electric car: Check features

Mercedes reveals its first-ever Maybach-branded electric car: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 17, 2023, 06:53 pm 2 min read

2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS delivers 598.6km of range (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

German automaker Mercedes-Benz has revealed its Mayback EQS680 SUV. It will go on sale in the US by early 2024. As for the highlights, the premium vehicle flaunts an imposing look and offers an opulent cabin with a lengthy list of tech-based facilities. The four-wheeler is backed by an electric powertrain and promises a range of up to 598.6km on a single charge.

Why does this story matter?

The Mercedes-Maybach EQS680 is a more luxurious version of the standard EQS and is inspired by the Maybach GLS600.

From cosmetics and new features to suspension upgrades, there are a lot of changes in the ultra-premium car.

The vehicle will be built at the OEM's plant in Alabama, US. Select units might make their way to our shores via the CBU route.

The car sports a waterfall grille and two-tone paint

The Mercedes-Maybach EQS680 flaunts a lengthy bonnet, a waterfall grille, sleek headlights, and tiny Maybach logos on the puddle lamps and air intakes. It is flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, chromed pillars, and 21/22-inch monoblock wheels. A raked windscreen, a full-width taillamp, and a chromed bumper grace the rear. The SUV is adorned in dual-tone paint with hand-drawn pinstripes.

It accelerates from 0-96km/h in 4.1 seconds

The Mercedes-Maybach EQS680 gets a twin-motor electric powertrain that makes 649hp/949Nm. The car sprint from 0-96km/h in 4.1 seconds and delivers a range of up to 598.6km on a single charge. It also gets an air suspension setup with a dedicated Maybach driving mode.

The four-wheeler gets a refrigerator and champagne flutes

The Mercedes-Maybach EQS680 has a puddle lamp that projects the Maybach logo on the carpet, Type-C ports, a floating-style center console, silver-plated champagne flutes, a removable refrigerator, and seats with heating and massage facilities. It houses a 56.0-inch MBUX Hyperscreen for the front passengers and two 11.6-inch displays for the rear-seat occupants. The vehicle also gets Nappa leather upholstery tanned using recycled materials.

What about its pricing and availability?

In the US, the Mercedes-Maybach EQS680 is expected to carry a starting price tag of around $200,000 (roughly Rs. 1.64 crore). It will be up for grabs in the country by early next year.