Auto

2024 Porsche Cayenne debuts with better looks and improved powertrains

2024 Porsche Cayenne debuts with better looks and improved powertrains

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 18, 2023, 10:16 am 2 min read

2024 Porsche Cayenne gets multiple engine choices (Photo credit: Porsche)

German automaker Porsche has revealed the 2024 version of its Cayenne SUV. Its bookings are open in the US and deliveries will commence there this summer. As for the highlights, the car has an aggressive appearance and a revamped cabin with driver assistance features. Under the hood, the vehicle is offered with a choice of V6, V8, and hybrid powertrains.

Why does this story matter?

The 2024 Porsche Cayenne offers a revised look, upgraded powertrains and suspension setup, and an overhauled cabin with new facilities.

The new Cayenne is a significant improvement over its predecessor and should witness decent sales in the international markets.

We also expect Porsche to bring the premium vehicle to the Indian market via the completely built unit (CBU) route.

The car has matrix LED headlights and 4 exhaust tips

The 2024 Porsche Cayenne has a lengthy hood, a wide grille, sculpted fenders, and sharp-looking matrix LED headlights. It is flanked by black pillars, door-mounted ORVMs, and stylish alloy rims. A raked windscreen, a full-width taillamp, and quad exhaust tips grace the rear end. The car is offered in three new colors: Arctic Gray, Algarve Blue Metallic, and Montego Blue Metallic.

Multiple powertrain options are offered

Porsche Cayenne gets a 3,0-liter, turbocharged V6 engine (348hp/499Nm), and a hybrid powertrain (463hp) that mates the V6 mill with an electric motor and a 25.9kWh battery. There is also a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo, V8 unit that makes 468hp/599.2Nm in the Cayenne S trim, and 650hp in the Cayenne Coupe Turbo GT variant. The car has a top speed of 304km/h.

The vehicle gets multiple displays and ADAS

The 2024 Porsche Cayenne has a luxurious cabin with a revamped dashboard, a redesigned center console, a wireless smartphone charger, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a curved 12.6-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch infotainment panel mounted on the center stack, and a 10.9-inch display on the passenger side of the dashboard. Multiple airbags and ADAS ensure the passengers' safety.

2024 Porsche Cayenne: Pricing

In the US, the 2024 Porsche Cayenne starts at $80,850 (around Rs. 66.3 lakh) and goes up to $197,950 (roughly Rs. 1.6 crore). The car can be booked now and deliveries will commence soon.