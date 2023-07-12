MG ZS EV with Level-2 ADAS launched at Rs. 28L

MG ZS EV comes equipped with a panoramic sunroof (Photo credit: MG Motor)

To increase its safety quotient, MG Motor has now equipped the ZS EV with ADAS functions in India. The all-new variant of the capable electric SUV costs Rs. 27.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Apart from the added safety kit, the EV retains all features from the existing Exclusive Dual-Tone trim level. This pricing of the model will remain applicable for a limited time.

Why does this story matter?

Founded in 1930 in Oxford, England, MG Motor is a brand known for pushing the boundaries in the automobile industry. The British marque was one of the first to enter the mass-market EV segment in India in 2019 with the ZS EV. With safety becoming a priority in recent years, the carmaker has now introduced the e-SUV with Level-2 ADAS functions.

The SUV features swept-back LED headlights and alloy wheels

The MG ZS EV's ADAS variant remains identical to the rest of the line-up, barring the addition of a front-facing radar unit. The SUV features a muscular bonnet, swept-back LED headlights with eyebrow-shaped DRLs, a closed front grille with an integrated charging port, roof rails, and designer 17-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna grace the rear end.

It promises a range of up to 461km per charge

The ADAS-equipped trim of the MG ZS EV is backed by an electric motor linked to a 50.3kWh battery pack. The setup develops a maximum power of 173hp and a peak torque of 280Nm. The EV has a claimed range of up to 461km.

The EV gets a minimalist all-black cabin with premium upholstery

Inside, the MG ZS EV's ADAS variant retains the minimalist all-black cabin of the Exclusive Dual-Tone model. It gets premium upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, connected car functions, automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.1-inch infotainment panel with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags and Level-2 ADAS functions.

How much does it cost?

In India, the all-new ADAS variant of the MG ZS EV can be yours at Rs. 27.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The pricing is introductory and will be applicable for a limited period. The e-SUV can now be booked online or via the brand's dealerships.

