Best features of the Ferrari 296 GTS open-top roadster
After unveiling the 296 GTB coupe last year, Ferrari has now taken the wraps off its roadster version, the 296 GTS in India with a price tag of Rs. 6.24 crore. It features an electrically-folding Retractable Hard Top (RHT) roof. The car sits below the iconic 812 grand-touring model in the brand's line-up on our shores. Here's a look at its top features.
Why does this story matter?
- Ferrari introduced a six-cylinder engine in the 296 GTB and GTS, nearly five decades after its last road-legal V6 model, the Dino in 1974.
- The company is stepping into the modern era with its first PHEV models while staying true to its core philosophy of producing performance-oriented supercars.
- The 296 GTS showcases the brand's aerodynamic prowess with an aggressive design language.
It borrows design cues from the 1963 250 LM coupe
Ferrari 296 GTS has an aerodynamically-tuned body similar to its coupe sibling, the 296 GTB. Taking design inspiration from the 1963 250 LM coupe, the roadster model features a sculpted hood, swept-back LED headlights, a large air dam, door-mounted ORVMs, air scoops, and 20-inch forged alloy wheels. Sleek LED taillights, a diffuser, and an active spoiler grace the rear end.
It uses the brand's signature 'aero bridge'
To differentiate from the GTB model, the Ferrari 296 GTS features a unique Retractable Hard Top (RHT) roof and the brand's signature 'aero bridge.' The electrically-folding two-part roof neatly tucks in the engine bay, thus providing a clean look without compromising its aerodynamic efficiency.
It gets the classic 'H-gate' pattern for the gearshift selector
To remain true to Ferrari's design DNA, the 296 GTS features a gearshift selector with the classic 'H-gate' pattern. The roadster features racing-style bucket seats, premium Alcantara upholstery, a head-up display, automatic climate control, a flat-bottomed steering wheel with paddle shifters, and a digital instrument cluster from the SF90 Stradale hypercar. Multiple airbags and an advanced traction control system ensure the passengers' safety.
It is backed by a hybrid V6 powertrain
Powering the Ferrari 296 GTS is a potent 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V6 engine that is linked to an electric motor and a 7.45kWh battery pack. The setup develops 818hp of maximum power and 740Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is mated to an 8-speed DCT gearbox.