Best features of the Ferrari 296 GTS open-top roadster

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 24, 2023, 11:21 am 2 min read

Ferrari 296 GTS has a top speed of 330km/h (Photo credit: Ferrari)

After unveiling the 296 GTB coupe last year, Ferrari has now taken the wraps off its roadster version, the 296 GTS in India with a price tag of Rs. 6.24 crore. It features an electrically-folding Retractable Hard Top (RHT) roof. The car sits below the iconic 812 grand-touring model in the brand's line-up on our shores. Here's a look at its top features.

Ferrari introduced a six-cylinder engine in the 296 GTB and GTS, nearly five decades after its last road-legal V6 model, the Dino in 1974.

The company is stepping into the modern era with its first PHEV models while staying true to its core philosophy of producing performance-oriented supercars.

The 296 GTS showcases the brand's aerodynamic prowess with an aggressive design language.

It borrows design cues from the 1963 250 LM coupe

Ferrari 296 GTS has an aerodynamically-tuned body similar to its coupe sibling, the 296 GTB. Taking design inspiration from the 1963 250 LM coupe, the roadster model features a sculpted hood, swept-back LED headlights, a large air dam, door-mounted ORVMs, air scoops, and 20-inch forged alloy wheels. Sleek LED taillights, a diffuser, and an active spoiler grace the rear end.

It uses the brand's signature 'aero bridge'

To differentiate from the GTB model, the Ferrari 296 GTS features a unique Retractable Hard Top (RHT) roof and the brand's signature 'aero bridge.' The electrically-folding two-part roof neatly tucks in the engine bay, thus providing a clean look without compromising its aerodynamic efficiency.

It gets the classic 'H-gate' pattern for the gearshift selector

To remain true to Ferrari's design DNA, the 296 GTS features a gearshift selector with the classic 'H-gate' pattern. The roadster features racing-style bucket seats, premium Alcantara upholstery, a head-up display, automatic climate control, a flat-bottomed steering wheel with paddle shifters, and a digital instrument cluster from the SF90 Stradale hypercar. Multiple airbags and an advanced traction control system ensure the passengers' safety.

It is backed by a hybrid V6 powertrain

Powering the Ferrari 296 GTS is a potent 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V6 engine that is linked to an electric motor and a 7.45kWh battery pack. The setup develops 818hp of maximum power and 740Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is mated to an 8-speed DCT gearbox.