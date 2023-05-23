Auto

Tata Altroz iCNG v/s Toyota Glanza CNG: Which is better

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 23, 2023, 12:05 am 3 min read

The Tata Altroz hatchback has received a CNG version in India. It is available in six trims with prices starting at Rs. 7.55 lakh. The four-wheeler offers a head-turning design, an upmarket tech-biased cabin, and a 1.2-liter bi-fuel engine. In our market, the car goes against the Glanza CNG from Toyota. However, which one should you buy? Let us find out.

Tata Altroz iCNG is more pleasing to the eye

Tata Altroz iCNG sports a sculpted hood, a black grille, sweptback projector headlights with LED DRLs, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels. It is available in four single-tone and three dual-tone colors. Toyota Glanza CNG offers a chrome-accented grille, a lengthy bonnet, a wide air vent, indicator-mounted ORVMs, sleek LED headlights, and wrap-around LED taillamps. It rides on 16-inch alloy wheels too.

Both are on par in terms of dimensions

Tata Altroz iCNG has a length of 3,990mm, a width of 1,755mm, and a wheelbase of 2,501mm. On the other hand, Toyota Glanza is 3,990mm long, 1,745mm wide, and delivers a wheelbase of 2,520mm.

From 5 seats to a sunroof

Tata Altroz iCNG offers a five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, a voice-activated single-pane sunroof, blue accents, a center console that divides the driver and passenger areas, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. Toyota Glanza CNG comes with five seats, a center console armrest, an engine start/stop button, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and a two-tone dashboard. However, it misses out on the sunroof.

What about tech features?

Tata Altroz iCNG has an air purifier, auto climate control, a wireless charger, a digital instrument cluster, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, a rear-view camera, multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD. Meanwhile, the Toyota Glanza CNG offers USB chargers, auto climate control, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console, a digital instrument cluster, four airbags, ABS, EBD, a rear-view camera, and crash sensors.

The Glanza delivers more mileage

Tata Altroz iCNG runs on a 1.2-liter engine that makes 77hp/103Nm and promises a mileage of 19.3km/kg. The mill is linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Toyota Glanza CNG derives power from a 1.2-liter motor that puts out 76.4hp/98.5Nm and delivers a mileage of 30.6km/kg (claimed). The motor is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Which one is a better option?

In India, Tata Altroz iCNG starts at Rs. 7.55 lakh and goes up to Rs. 10.55 lakh, while the Toyota Glanza CNG falls in the price bracket of Rs. 8.5-9.53 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Both cars are almost evenly matched. However, our vote goes to the Altroz for its better looks and more features. It also benefits from Tata﻿'s robust after-sales network.